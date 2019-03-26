Boston Globe Obituaries
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
ROBERT ERWIN
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
186 Woburn St.
Reading , MA
ROBERT P. ERWIN


ROBERT P. ERWIN
ERWIN, Robert P. Of Woburn, formerly of Revere, March 25, 2019. Devoted brother of Carol A. D'Agostino and her husband James and David F. Erwin and his wife Linda all of Reading. Cherished son of the late George and Marjorie D. (Morse) Erwin. Loving uncle of Peter, John, Mark, Paul, Steven, and Andrew and loving great-uncle of Katie, Lucas, Patrick, Seamus, Rafe, Mia, Cassandra, and Vincent. Funeral from the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.) Reading on Saturday, March 30, at 9:00am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Agnes Church 186 Woburn St., Reading at 10:00am, along with his mother Marjorie Erwin. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. Funeral Home Visiting Hours, Friday, from 4:00-7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's name to Project Bread/Walk for Hunger, 145 Border St., East Boston, MA 02128-1903. For directions and online guestbook visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019
