REAGAN, Robert "Bob" Age 87, of East Bridgewater, died at his home on February 8, 2019, after a brief illness. He was the loving and devoted husband of Suzanne E. (Campbell) Reagan for 63 years. Bob served in the US Army during the Korean War.



Bob had a lengthy career in the field of public education. He taught at Oliver Ames High School in Easton, and in 1964 joined the Brockton School Department as a junior high teacher, and in 1992 retired from education, having served as principal of Brockton High School for 18 years.



Bob was the father of John "Jay" P. Reagan and his wife Nancy of West Des Moines, Iowa and the late Robert F. Reagan, Jr; Janyce L. Reagan and Christopher R. Reagan. He was the brother of Richard Reagan and his wife Mary of Brockton and the late Phyllis Dempsey-Ayvazian and Denise Jackson. Bob also leaves five grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.



Visiting Hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), BROCKTON, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, from 3-7pm. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, at 11 am, followed by private burial in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Please consider a donation in Bob's memory to the Christopher R. Reagan Memorial Scholarship Award Fund, c/o Harbor One Bank, 295 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, MA 02324.



For online condolences or directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service. Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary