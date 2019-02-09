|
SCOTT, Robert "Bobby" Of Cambridge, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved son of Lucy Scott-Holland and the late Walter Holland and husband of Mary Scott. Dearly loved father of Christine Williams, Roy Williams, the late Robert Scott, Jared Scott, Erick Scott and Dominique Scott. He also leaves ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a host relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Robert's Funeral to be held Wednesday, February 13 at Western Ave Baptist Church, 299 Western Ave., Cambridge. Service commencing at 11am. Visiting Hours from 10am-11am. Followed by Interment at Cambridge Cemetery. AJ Spears Funeral Home
Cambridge, MA
617-876-4047
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019