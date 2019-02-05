|
MORSE, Robert T. Of Walpole, formerly of Franklin, February 5, 2019, age 72. Beloved husband of Linda V. (Sundberg) Morse. Loving father of Jeffrey S. Morse of Brewster, Thomas W. Morse of Walpole, and Kenneth R. Morse of Walpole. Cherished grandfather of Declan T. Morse. Devoted son of Rita M. (Wood) Morse of Naples, Florida, and the late William C. Morse. Brother of James Morse and his wife Anne of Aurora, Colorado, and Judith Shields and her husband John of Naples, Florida. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Bob's Memorial Service in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 24 Berwick Street, Norwood, MA on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted and interment will be private at the request of Bob's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either, The Emmanuel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 24 Berwick Street, Norwood, MA 02062, or The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, Walpole.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019