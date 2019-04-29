DOYLE, Robert V. Born in Cambridge, MA, the son of the late Michael and Margaret Doyle. Robert was the beloved husband of Marjory for 58 years. He is survived by children Patricia and husband Richard Belton, Michael and wife Lisa, and Robert Jr. and Kathy Doyle, grandchildren Amanda, Richard Jr., Natalie, Ella, Sabina, Cece, and Audrey. He was the brother of Barbara and John (late) McGurl, Imelda and George (late) Doherty. Brother-in-law of Cassie and Timothy Mahoney and John Sullivan. He worked for 30+ years at RCA/GE Burlington, MA, and during retirement, at Brandies University. He worked charitably with the Lexington Lodge of Elks, and participated in the 50-year Medalist Program Joslin Diabetes Clinic. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with family and friends and had treats for his four-legged friends. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Rd., BELMONT, Thursday, at 9am. Funeral Mass in Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Rd., Waltham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8pm. Interment Highland Meadow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory to the JDRF, 60 Walnut Street, Wellesley, MA 02481, or the Joslin Medalist Program, 1 Joslin Place Room, 359 Boston, MA 02215. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary