ROBERT W. BISHOP Jr.

ROBERT W. BISHOP Jr. Obituary
BISHOP, Robert W. Jr. Of Roslindale, March 2, 2019, age 73. Beloved son of the late Robert W. Bishop, Sr. and Elizabeth Bishop. Devoted brother to Virginia Carroll and husband Jack of Mashpee, Mary Toner and husband Walter of Cape Cod, and the late Kathleen McDonald and Charles Bishop, Sr. He will forever be Uncle Bob to many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, neighbors and friends. Bob was a long-time friend of Bill and will be dearly missed. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m., at Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St., West Roxbury, with a burial at 2:15 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Remembrances may be made to the Holy Name Parish School, 535 W. Roxbury Pkwy., West Roxbury, MA 02132. For guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019
