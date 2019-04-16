Boston Globe Obituaries
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
(781) 233-0300
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home
549 Lincoln Avenue
Saugus, MA 01906
ROBERT W. FISHER

ROBERT W. FISHER Obituary
FISHER, Robert W. Of Lynnfield, formerly of Everett, unexpectedly April 14. Loving husband of Karen (Graziano) Fisher. Son of the late Robert & Beulah (Hall) Fisher. Dear brother of Joanne Russell of Everett, Maryanne MacDonald of Weymouth & the late Arnold Hall, Ethel Bird, Florence Greely, Marilyn Shanan & Millie Hawley. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. An Hour of Visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Saturday 11 a.m. to noon. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at noon. Late U.S. Air Force veteran. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2019
