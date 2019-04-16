|
FISHER, Robert W. Of Lynnfield, formerly of Everett, unexpectedly April 14. Loving husband of Karen (Graziano) Fisher. Son of the late Robert & Beulah (Hall) Fisher. Dear brother of Joanne Russell of Everett, Maryanne MacDonald of Weymouth & the late Arnold Hall, Ethel Bird, Florence Greely, Marilyn Shanan & Millie Hawley. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. An Hour of Visitation will be held in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Saturday 11 a.m. to noon. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at noon. Late U.S. Air Force veteran. For directions & condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 17, 2019