McQUEEN, Robert W. Of Randolph, formerly of Hyde Park, passed peacefully on May 4th, at the age of 71. Cherished son of the late Robert H. and Margaret A. McQueen. Devoted brother of Geraldine A. Thistle of Easton, Michael G. McQueen of Randolph and Mary E. Sorrenti of Randolph. Cherished father of Lanie Gilbert and Barbie Tomasello, both of Everett. Loving "Grampy" of Kailey Gilbert and also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak Street, HYDE PARK, Friday morning at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Most Previous Blood Church, Hyde Park at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Thursday evening from 4-8 p.m. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Robert was a late Army veteran, longtime Treasurer of the Fogg Roberts Post 78 of Hyde Park and Amvets of Randolph. For directions and guestbook, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019