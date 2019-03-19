CHANDLER, Robert Xavier Of Norwood MA, formerly of Dover, Walpole, and New Seabury, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 17th, at the age of 91. The beloved husband of Mary Katherine Chandler for 59 years, Bob was a loving father to his 7 children, Colleen McCormick and her husband Stephen of Medfield, Julie Chandler of Walpole, Nancy Chandler Drinkwater and her husband Craig of Franklin, Lynne Chandler Spirito and her husband Nick of Milford, Dennis Chandler and his wife Janet Love Chandler of Norfolk, Thomas Chandler and his wife Kim Ambrosini Chandler of Franklin, and Michael Chandler of Millis. Bob was also the proud grandfather of 20 loving grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.



Born in 1927, in Norwood, Bob graduated Norwood High School before going on to earn both his BS and Masters in Social Work from Boston College in 1950 and 1952, respectively. Prior to attending to his undergraduate studies at B.C., Bob served in the U.S. Navy as Seaman First Class and then post graduate studies, he served in the U.S. Army Medical Service Corps., from 1952 to 1955.



Bob began his professional career in management, community organization and relations serving as executive director, United Fund of Elkhart, IN from 1956 to 1964, before moving to become president, Albany Community Chest - Red Cross Joint Appeal in Albany, NY from 1964 to 1969. He then moved his family of 7 children to Memphis, TN to become the president of the United Way of Greater Memphis, where he served from 1969 to 1973. Finally, Bob returned to his Massachusetts roots to become the CEO of the United Way of Boston where he served from 1973 to 1992 before retiring from the United Way. Bob then finished out his career serving as the director of the Development Office for the Archdiocese of Boston where he served for 8 years.



During his distinguished career, Bob also served on the board of directors, Mutual of America, New York, NY, and the board of trustees, St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Boston. He also served as the president of the Fides Executive Committee of Boston College.



Bob was a compassionate, charismatic gentleman who always made those around him feel like they were the most important person in the room. A consummate professional, devoted friend, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be missed more than words can express.



Cheers to a life well lived.



Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, March 21st, from 4-8PM at the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 22nd, at 10AM, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 10 Diamond Street, Walpole. Interment with military honors will follow at Highland Cemetery in Norwood.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's memory to the United Way of Massachusetts, 51 Sleeper St., Boston, MA 02210. Gillooly Funeral Home



Norwood



