ARDIZZONI, Roberta "Bonnie" (Sirois) Of Medford, April 8th. Beloved wife of John Ardizzoni. Devoted mother and best friend of Nina Ardizzoni and devoted mother of Nick Ardizzoni. Cherished daughter of Robert Sirois and the late Eleanor (Crowley). Dear sister of Maureen Spinosa and her husband Ted of Wilmington, Judy Donnelly of Arlington and her late husband Senator Kenny Donnelly, Susan Davidson and her husband Bruce of Arlington, Nancy McCaffery and her husband John of Woburn, Kathy Sirois and her partner Arthur Conrad of Bedford, and Noreen Speer and her husband Tom of Dracut. Dear sister-in-law of Paul Ardizzoni and his wife Margaret of Gilford, NH, Donna Ardizzoni and her husband Rick Moore of Gloucester, and Janet Fiori and her husband Gus of Dracut. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Bonnie's Life is being planned for a later date. Please honor her memory by making a contribution in her name to a substance abuse treatment program of your choice or to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 72 River Park St., Needham, MA 02494. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary