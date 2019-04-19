Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERTA GIFFEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERTA (HARTEN) GIFFEN


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROBERTA (HARTEN) GIFFEN Obituary
GIFFEN, Roberta (Harten) Of Cambridge, MA, age 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, surrounded by family in her son, Brian's, home. She was born on March 22, 1946, in Providence, RI to Charles and Ruth (Chase) Harten. Roberta married James O. Giffen, Jr. on May 18, 1975 and lived out her life in Cambridge, MA, helping to raise a family and working as a freelance graphic artist. She is survived by four children: Brian (Lisa) Giffen, Shawn (Gail) Giffen, Doreen (Mike) Stuart, and Patricia (Dave) Brown; two sisters: Patricia Harvey and Nancy Rackowski; seven grandchildren: Christopher (Mina) Stuart, Paul Dacey Jr., Michelle Dacey, Krystal Giffen, Samantha Giffen, Lauryn Brown, and Anthony Giffen; two nieces: Jennifer Harvey and Nancy Harvey; and one great-grandson: Charlie Dubois. Roberta was the mother of the late James W. Giffen. Roberta's life will be celebrated by close friends and family on the day of her and her late husband's anniversary on May 18th in Orleans, where they often stayed to enjoy the serene beach. Special thanks to her doctors and nurses at Mass General Hospital including, but not limited to Dr. Roopur Raje and Jill Burke for treating her like family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Roberta's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the Mass General Hospital Cancer Center Yawkey Center for Outpatient Care. Arrangements are under the care of the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Roberta (Harten) GIFFEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now