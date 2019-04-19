GIFFEN, Roberta (Harten) Of Cambridge, MA, age 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019, surrounded by family in her son, Brian's, home. She was born on March 22, 1946, in Providence, RI to Charles and Ruth (Chase) Harten. Roberta married James O. Giffen, Jr. on May 18, 1975 and lived out her life in Cambridge, MA, helping to raise a family and working as a freelance graphic artist. She is survived by four children: Brian (Lisa) Giffen, Shawn (Gail) Giffen, Doreen (Mike) Stuart, and Patricia (Dave) Brown; two sisters: Patricia Harvey and Nancy Rackowski; seven grandchildren: Christopher (Mina) Stuart, Paul Dacey Jr., Michelle Dacey, Krystal Giffen, Samantha Giffen, Lauryn Brown, and Anthony Giffen; two nieces: Jennifer Harvey and Nancy Harvey; and one great-grandson: Charlie Dubois. Roberta was the mother of the late James W. Giffen. Roberta's life will be celebrated by close friends and family on the day of her and her late husband's anniversary on May 18th in Orleans, where they often stayed to enjoy the serene beach. Special thanks to her doctors and nurses at Mass General Hospital including, but not limited to Dr. Roopur Raje and Jill Burke for treating her like family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Roberta's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the Mass General Hospital Cancer Center Yawkey Center for Outpatient Care. Arrangements are under the care of the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home, 33 Cottage St. Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Roberta (Harten) GIFFEN Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary