PRIDHAM, Roberta M. "Bobbie" (Manning) Age 80, of Clinton, died peacefully Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester, with her daughter at her side, following an illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert S. Pridham, Sr., who died in 2003. Born Oct. 13, 1938 in Boston, a daughter of the late Robert L. Manning and Rita M. (Nickerson) (Manning) Beatty, she was a former longtime resident of Fitchburg before moving to Clinton in 2004. She was raised in the Dorchester and South Boston, and was a graduate of South Boston High School. After marrying Robert in 1959, they raised their family living in New Hampshire, New York, California, and Washington, before returning to Massachusetts in 1986, where they finally settled and remained. Along the way they made many lifelong friends, with whom Bobbie remained in contact throughout her life. Bobbie worked as a sales clerk for JC Penny in various locations throughout the country, including their Gardner and Leominster locations until her retirement. Bobbie treasured spending time with her family at the camp on Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire, visiting the beaches of Cape Cod, knitting and reading. She is survived by her children, Adrienne L. Beaver of Plainville, and Jason E. Pridham and his wife Jessica of Franklin; a granddaughter, Melanie K. Beaver of Plainville and 2 step grandsons, Perrin & Quinn Aube of Franklin; 3 sisters, Peggy Mullen and her husband Billy of Quincy, Rita Manning of Quincy, Kathy Parzych and her husband Alec of Quincy, her sister in-law Edith Baker and her husband Richmond of Groton, and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved Son Robert S. Pridham, Jr. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service Friday, Feb. 8th, at the Forsyth Chapel at Forest Hills Cemetery, 95 Forest Hills Ave. Boston, MA 02130, at 11AM. Interment will follow. Calling Hours are Thurs. at the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St., Franklin, MA, from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the , 5 Manley St. West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Guestbook/directions please visit www.oterifuneralhome.com



