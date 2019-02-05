LePAGE, Roberta P. (Molloy) Of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away surrounded by her loving family after her longtime battle with Fabry Disease on February 1, at the age of 54. Cherished daughter of the late Mark and Marie (DeLuca) Molloy. Beloved wife of David LePage of Revere. Devoted mother of David William LePage and his loving companion Danielle Mullett of Revere and Candace Rae LePage of Revere. Dear sister of Gina DiRocco and her husband Larry of Revere, Jason Romano and his wife Julie of Newbury, Jessica Berry and her husband Marc of Florida and the late Mark "E" Molloy. Adored grandmother of David William LePage Jr. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Roberta's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON on Thursday, February 7 from 4PM-8PM, and again on Friday morning at 8:30AM, before leaving in procession to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, Ashley St., East Boston for a 10AM Funeral Mass in celebration of Roberta's life. Services will conclude at Woodlawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the National Fabry Disease Foundation, 4301 Connecticut Ave. NW, Suite 404, Washington, DC 20008. For more info or to send an online condolence visit ruggieromh.com East Boston 617-569-0990 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary