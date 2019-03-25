BRODIE, Robin Garland Of Duxbury, MA and Ocean Reef Key Largo, FL, died peacefully from complications related to Alzheimer's disease Sunday, March, 3rd, 2019.



Born in 1939 to the late Virginia and Robin F . Garland of Marshfield, MA, Robin lived in Marshfield, MA, Palmyra, NY, Cohasset, MA, before settling in Duxbury with her beloved husband Theodore H. Brodie.



Robin graduate from Palmyra-Macedon High School, Palmyra, NY in 1957, and later graduated from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in New York, NY in 1961. She applied her skills as a Licensed Registered Nurse, at Mass General Hospital of Boston, MA, raising to eventually become the Head Nurse in the Philips House Cardiac Care Unit.



As an entrepreneur, Robin was able to use her health-related skills to found and lead New England Asbestos Removal, an asbestos remediation company that currently works to improve health and safety environments in commercial as well as industrial facilities.



Robin, along with the love of her life, her husband Ted, were very active sailing community with memberships in the Duxbury Yacht Club, New York Yacht Club and Ocean Reef Yacht Club where they resided at the Ocean Reef community in Key Largo, FL. As an active member of the Ocean Reef Club, Robin was very active in the arts community, volunteered with local hospice services and worked to widen health services access and information to fellow community members.



She leaves her children Mark Brodie and his wife Margot of Hingham, MA, Blake Underhill and his wife Maria, Glenn Brodie and his wife Linda, Karen Doyle of Wayne, PA, Beth Brodie of Burlington, VT. Robin marveled in her ten grandchildren, Lee Doyle, Kate Brodie, Emily Doyle, Spraque Brodie, Brendan Filkins, Holidae Filkins, Caleb Brodie, Jacob Brodie, Samuel Underhill and Santiago Underhill.



Robin will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, trusted friend and dedicated health professional. There are no services at this time.