LOMBARDOZZI, Rocco Of North Chelmsford, formerly of Chelsea, on February 6, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years to Veronica B. "Ronnie" (Kozlowski) Lombardozzi. Devoted father of Felicia Lombardozzi of Chelsea, Stephen Lombardozzi and his wife Darlene of Lancaster, and Karen Lombardozzi of Chelsea. Cherished grandfather of Stephen, Ryan, Katie, and Matthew Lombardozzi. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Carole and Chester Pawlak, the late Richard J. Lombardozzi, Sr. Survived by his wife Irene Lombardozzi of Chelsea. Also survived by his aunt Laura Kwiatkowski, uncle Alfred Uminski, several nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins and extended family members. Visiting Hours: will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Sunday, from 2 - 6 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Monday, February 11, at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere, at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA, at 1:15 P.M. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Late US Army Korean Veteran and Late Member PAV Post 13 Chelsea. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com WELSH FUNERAL HOME Chelsea, 617-889-2723



