Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
670 Washington Ave.
Revere, MA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
1:15 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
ROCCO LOMBARDOZZI


ROCCO LOMBARDOZZI
1933 - 2019
ROCCO LOMBARDOZZI Obituary
LOMBARDOZZI, Rocco Of North Chelmsford, formerly of Chelsea, on February 6, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years to Veronica B. "Ronnie" (Kozlowski) Lombardozzi. Devoted father of Felicia Lombardozzi of Chelsea, Stephen Lombardozzi and his wife Darlene of Lancaster, and Karen Lombardozzi of Chelsea. Cherished grandfather of Stephen, Ryan, Katie, and Matthew Lombardozzi. Dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Carole and Chester Pawlak, the late Richard J. Lombardozzi, Sr. Survived by his wife Irene Lombardozzi of Chelsea. Also survived by his aunt Laura Kwiatkowski, uncle Alfred Uminski, several nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins and extended family members. Visiting Hours: will be held at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA, on Sunday, from 2 - 6 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Monday, February 11, at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere, at 10:00 A.M. Services will conclude with Interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA, at 1:15 P.M. Funeral Home fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite Funeral Home. Late US Army Korean Veteran and Late Member PAV Post 13 Chelsea. For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com WELSH FUNERAL HOME Chelsea, 617-889-2723

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019
