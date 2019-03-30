FORASTE, Roger Of Pinehills, Pocasset, and formerly of Hingham, passed into eternal life on March 28th surrounded by his loving family after a long illness.



Roger is survived by his wife of 52 years, Katherine (Cleere) Foraste', his daughters Karen Reggiannini and her husband Bob of Longmeadow, Jeanne Bernardin and her husband Paul of Hopkinton, and his son Ken and his wife Joy (Lonergan) of Hingham. Poppie is also survived by his 9 grandchildren, Katherine, Courtney, and Alison Reggiannini, Robby, Tommy and Matthew Bernardin, and Summer, Paige, and Johnny Foraste', as well as his brothers, John and Paul. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Anita Foraste', his brother Roland, and his granddaughter, Julia Marie Bernardin. Roger was also adored by his nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was a proud graduate of Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, NY, and The College of the Holy Cross. Roger served in the US Army during Vietnam. He had a successful 32-year career at Xerox before his retirement in 2000.



He was an ardent Boston sports fan and loved Cape Cod League Baseball. Poppie loved spending time with his family, especially in Pocasset, where he enjoyed summers for the past 40 years. He was a great friend to many and will be greatly missed.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Tuesday from 4-8 PM, in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. Family and friends will gather once more in the Funeral Home, beginning at 9 AM on Wednesday, prior to the Funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham, at 10 AM. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Roger's memory to the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham and Cranberry Hospice in Kingston.



