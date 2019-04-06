GOGUEN, Roger Of Waltham. April 2, 2019. Mourning his loss besides his loving wife, Stella (Reid) Goguen are his sisters, Marie Melanson of Cormierville, NB, Elsie Johnson (Jean Noel) of Ste. Anne de Kent, NB, Helena Berardi (Joseph) of Groton, Emma LeBlanc (Roger) of Marlborough and Lauraine Robichaud (Renald) of Billerica; his brother, Eloi Goguen of St. Antoine, NB; his godchildren, Thomas LeBlanc, Jeremy Robichaud and Yasha Reid Mango, and also leaves many nieces and nephews including three nieces on Stella's side of the family, Yasha Reid Mango of Norfolk, Anna Reid Milkey of Fall River and Noemi M. Ortiz of CA. He was also the brother to the late Imelda, Everard and Gerald, and step-brother to the late Hortance, Geneva, Theresa, Lisa, Adelard, Gerard, and Aurele. Family and friends will honor and remember Roger's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Route 20), WALTHAM, on Friday, April 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, in St. Charles Chapel, 51 Hall Street, Waltham. Memorial donations may be made to The , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For complete obituary, guestbook and guestbook please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary