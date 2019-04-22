BRADFORD, Roger R. Of Lexington, MA, formerly of Worcester, MA, April 21, 2019. Husband of Martha Stanton. Predeceased by his first wife, Virginia (Coan) Bradford. Father of John Bradford and Dorothy Bradford, both of Worcester. Brother of the late Norma Bearden. Stepfather of William Angevine and his wife Roxanne of Hollis, NH, and Richard Angevine and his wife Kelly of Londonderry, NH. Roger is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Katherine, Brett, Amelia, Brian, and Mary Elizabeth, by 3 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Mia, and Olivia, and by nieces, Cynthia and Catherine, and nephew, Mark.



Roger began his career at Price Waterhouse as a CPA, and later became Corporate Executive of Crompton & Knowles in Worcester, MA and New York, NY, and Co-Owner, Vice President and Member of the Board of Directors of Kinefac Corporation in Worcester. Raised in Joshua, TX, Roger maintained his love of his birth state, and later found much happiness in the states of Maine and New Hampshire, where he vacationed in Vinalhaven and the White Mountains. Roger's particular interests were family, traveling, and history.



Calling Hours will be held Sunday, April 28, at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON, from 2pm to 5pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Memorial Celebration will also take place in Worcester at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to , 75 Sylvan Street, Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Interment private. Lexington 781-862-1800



