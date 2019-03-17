|
|
BERKOWITZ, Ronald Of Falmouth, MA, entered into rest on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of Ellen "Ellie" (Kates) Berkowitz. Devoted father of Joseph Scott Berkowitz and his wife Caryn, and Frayda Lyn Berkowitz and her partner Dominic Shaw. Loving brother of the late Elaine "Lainie" Sack. Cherished grandfather of Max Berkowitz, Maya Berkowitz, and Nico "Neek" Shaw. Funeral services will be held at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Tuesday, March 19th at 12:30PM, followed by burial at Kaminker Cemetery, 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA. Memorial observance will be at Blue Hill Country Club, 23 Pecunit Street, Canton, MA on Tuesday following burial, and continuing at his late residence on Wednesday and Thursday from 7-9PM. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Dream Day on Cape Cod, 165 Nan Ke Rafe Path, Brewster, MA 02631 or at www.dreamdayoncapecod.org. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel (781) 821-4600 www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2019