ELDRIDGE, Ronald J. In Winthrop, formerly of East Boston, March 3, 2019. Beloved son of the late Mary E. (Cutcliff) and Eugene A. Eldridge, Sr. Brother of Judy Clark, June Dennen, Janet, John, and Edward Eldridge, and the late Joyce DiGenio, Gene Jr., Jackie, and Charles Eldridge. Also survived by two generations of nieces and nephews. Funeral Services in the Magrath Funeral Home, 325 Chelsea St. (at Day Sq.), EAST BOSTON, Thursday morning, March 7, at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours, Wednesday 4 - 8. Interment Knollwood Cemetery. Late employee of Brandywyne Village. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Beachmont VFW Auxiliary #6712, 150 Bennington St., Revere, MA 02151 would be appreciated. Indoor parking and entrance to Funeral Home available from 340 Bremen St. MagrathFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 5, 2019