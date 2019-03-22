Boston Globe Obituaries
RONALD WILLIAM CALARESO

CALARESO, Ronald William Age 82, of West Harwich, passed away on March 19, 2019 in Naples, Florida. Ron is survived by his loving wife Patricia, daughters Paula Conrad and Michele O'Brien, and grandchildren, Michael and Jack Conrad and Emily and Maxwell O'Brien. Ron was adored and respected by his family, colleagues, peers and friends. He was a remarkable and devoted husband, and a father and grandfather who taught us all how to lead principled lives by his example. Only his mother, Josephine Calareso, who retired when she was 82, matched his driving work ethic. He was committed to be the best he could be every day in his longtime career as a regional vice president for ARAMARK. While there, he was a mentor to many, and remained a loyal friend to those he worked closely with, and to the end, spoke fondly of those colleagues he held dear to his heart. Ron loved sports, especially baseball. His high school team, deemed the Miracle Mustangs of 1955, grace the hallway on a plaque at Medford High as Hall of Famers. In a memoir that he wrote, mostly for the benefit of his grandchildren, he mentions his exceptional recall for events. He can recount almost every play, who was in what position, the pitches, the counts, the wins and the disappointing losses. The stories he told of his memories of growing up in Medford, and the friends he had while he lived and went to school there, were some of his best. Above all, Ron was the most proud of his family. He loved his wife, daughters, grandchildren and sons-in-law and would celebrate their accomplishments as if they were his own. There was never any doubt in any of our minds, that he revered us as a dad, a papa, and a husband. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at Doane Beal and Ames Funeral Home in WEST HARWICH, on Sunday, March 24. Funeral Services will be at Holy Redeemer Church in Chatham, MA on Monday, March 25 at 10:00 AM. He will be laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cemetery in West Harwich, MA. A "Celebration of Life" will be held for Ron in June for family and friends unable to attend his services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to his favorite charity, The Jimmy Fund.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2019
