RONALD CONWAY


RONALD X. CONWAY

RONALD X. CONWAY Obituary
CONWAY, Ronald X. Jr. Of Quincy, died unexpectedly on March 28, 2019. The beloved son of Patricia (Sullivan) Conway of Quincy and the late Ronald X. Conway, Sr. Brother of Christopher Conway and his wife Susan of Quincy, Kara Norton and her husband Ronald of Cohasset, and Greg Conway of Milton. Ronald is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephew. Ronald was a graduate of Boston College High School and University of Mass- Boston. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Tuesday, 5-7 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Burial will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019
