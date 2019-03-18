Boston Globe Obituaries
RONNIE NECKES
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park
41 Dedham Street
Sharon, MA
RONNIE NECKES

NECKES, Ronnie Of Needham & Andover, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Al & Mae (Klein) Neckes, loving sister to Judi & the late Robert O'Keefe and Rich and Susan Neckes. Loving aunt to Matt, Rachel, & Emily Neckes. Ronnie graduated from Canton High School and Central Connecticut State College. She taught business classes at West Bridgewater High. Ronnie mentored, encouraged, and advised many students who deeply respected her. These women still have a special bond with Ronnie to this day. After ten years of teaching, Ronnie changed careers & held many Human Resource positions in various companies. Funeral Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 41 Dedham Street, Sharon, on Friday, March 22 at 12 noon. Memorial Observance to be announced at the Service. In lieu of flowers, expressions may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 200, Wellesley, MA 02481 www.curealz.org Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapels.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2019
