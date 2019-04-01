|
|
MASTRANGELO, Rosaria "Rose" (Pastore) Of Somerville, March 30th. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Mastrangelo. Devoted mother of Maria Mastrangelo and her husband Edward Butland of Randolph, Fran Anniballi and her husband David of Chelmsford, Rocco Mastrangelo and his wife Jenilde of Arlington. Loving grandmother of Jonathan Butland, Richard Anniballi and his wife Stephanie, Nicholas Anniballi, Emily, and Elizabeth Mastrangelo. Loving great-grandmother of Jazmine and Raffaele "RJ." Dear sister of Michelina LoRusso of Somerville, and the late Giuseppe Pastore, Vitamaria Magaletta and Carmela Giso. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, April 4th, at 9 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Ann Church, 399 Medford St., Somerville, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-8 pm. Services will conclude with Interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rose's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or http://act.alz.org/goto/RosariaMastrangelo To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019