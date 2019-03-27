Home

CICCOLO, Rose-Ann E. Age 63, formerly of Locust St. in Cambridge, and Melrose, died after a lengthy illness on March 21, 2019. She was a 1973 graduate of Cambridge High, and Latin School in Cambridge. Rose had many passions in her short life. She was a licensed private pilot, EMT and NAUI certified scuba diver. She also loved horseback riding along with a love for ocean cruises. Rose spent her entire working life in healthcare, most recently as a respiratory therapist. She is survived by her brother Jim and his wife Justine of Wakefield and many nieces, cousins and friends. In lieu of Funeral Services, and to honor Rose's wishes, we ask that all who wish to participate to make a donation to or your local ASPCA.

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 28, 2019
