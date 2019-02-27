Boston Globe Obituaries
ROSE (KACHADORIAN) BLEE

BLEE, Rose (Kachadorian) Of North Reading, formerly of Philadelphia, PA., February 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Blee. Devoted mother of Edward G. Blee. Loving daughter of the late Giragos and Margaret (Kuredjian) Kachadorian. Sister of the late Esther Kachadorian, and Anne Antab. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral Service at Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, 38 Elton Avenue, on Monday, March 4, at 12 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A visitation period will be held on Monday, March 4, from 11:00 - 12 noon, at church, immediately prior to the Funeral Service. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 1, 2019
