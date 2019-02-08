Home

ROSEMARY D. COLER

COLER, Rosemary D. Age 89, of Jupiter, Florida, passed peacefully on January 29th. She was a lover of the arts, a global traveler well into her later years, as well as a lifelong learner. She earned her Bachelor's degree from Lesley College later in life and enjoyed a long career as a travel agent. She was married to William N. Coler for 44 years and raised her family by the sea in Duxbury, MA. She is survived by her three sons, Nick, Andy and Dave and by seven grandchildren. Services to be held at a later date.

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2019
