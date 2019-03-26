Boston Globe Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt Carmel Nursing Home
235 Myrtle Street
Manchester, NH
CROTTY, Rosemary P. A long-time resident of Goffstown, NH, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 14th, at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home. She was born June 29, 1924 in in Brooklyn, NY, to Stephen and Josephine (Mullen) Simonics. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard R. Crotty.

Rosemary lived a very full life in Brooklyn, Albany, Connecticut, and Buffalo with her family, before relocating to Goffstown where she resided for 40 years, and worked at AIG Insurance. She retired in 1992, at which point she and Leonard enjoyed running the St. Lawrence Trippers in Goffstown, NH. It was with the Trippers that Rosemary lived out some of her most adventurous days including a flight on the Concorde and a cruise on the Queen Elizabeth II.

Rosemary was an independent spirit, stubborn and strong-willed. A woman of few words, you knew where you stood with her immediately. Her humor and wit were appreciated by all and her laugh could be heard from miles away. She was an avid reader and historian. She loved learning and enjoyed participation in adult learning classes and Bible Study. The community of Goffstown enjoyed seeing her on her daily walk to mass.

Rosemary is survived by her four children, Patricia (John) Janiak, Blaise (Nancy) Crotty, Lyn (Mike) Hoskinson, and Stephen (Deborah) Crotty, her five grandchildren, Peter (Brandon) Janiak, Kristen (Denis) Goggin, Andrew Janiak, Erin Crotty, Jared Crotty, and Troy Crotty, and her two great-grandchildren, Gemma (Janiak) and Gavin (Goggin).

A Memorial Service will be held on July 6, 2019, 10 am, at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, 235 Myrtle Street, Manchester, NH 03104, with reception to follow. Arrangements by French and Rising Funeral Home, GOFFSTOWN, NH. Donations may be made in Rosemary's name to Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019
