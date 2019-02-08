HAMEL, Rosemary Therese (Nazzaro) Devoted wife of Frederick A. Hamel, died peacefully surrounded by members of her family on January 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, NH. Fred predeceased Rosemary on May 3, 2012. She was also predeceased by her brother, Edward C. Nazzaro, on February 1, 2018. Born in 1930, Rosemary grew up in Jamaica Plain and enjoyed summers in Marshfield. Her education was at St. Aidan's in Brookline. She later attended Framingham Teachers College. As a young woman, Rosemary worked at the Boston Public Library, Paine's Furniture Company, and The Boston Gas Company. After marriage to Frederick A. Hamel, they relocated to New York City where she was employed at the Columbia University Graduate Library. After residing briefly in Indiana and Maryland, Rosemary and Fred settled in Northboro, MA where they raised their family. While in Northboro, Rosemary was employed at The Digital Equipment Corporation. Rosemary was an avid traveler and gardener. She had an affinity for flowers and enjoyed giving and receiving beautiful bouquets in equal measure. The coast of Maine was a special place for Rosemary and she spent many summers there with her family. Her later years were happily spent at Ledgewood Bay in Milford, NH, where she enjoyed new friendships, bingo, and compassionate care. She was a kind and loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Rosemary is survived by four children and five grandchildren. Rosemary chose to be an anatomical donor to Boston University Medical School. There will be a private Funeral Mass and burial at a later date. Eaton Funeral Home of NEEDHAM, MA will handle all arrangements. Expressions of sympathy in Rosemary's memory may be made to: The Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA, 02472 or Saint Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110. To share a memory of Rosemary, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary