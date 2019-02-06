Home
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
ROSINA (DEANGELIS) ALONZI

ROSINA (DEANGELIS) ALONZI Obituary
ALONZI, Rosina (DeAngelis) Age 82, of Watertown, Feb. 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raffaele Alonzi. Loving mother of Donato Alonzi & his wife Barbara of Peabody and Sabrina & David Solari of Watertown. Cherished Nonna to Deanna, Alessandra & Lia. Dear sister of Maria Guarino, Luciano & Remo DeAngelis and the late Pietro DeAngelis. Family and friends will Celebrate Rosina's Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Friday from 4-7 pm, and again on Saturday at 8 am, followed by a 9 am Funeral Mass in Saint Patrick's Church in Watertown. Burial to follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924-1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
