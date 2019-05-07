|
DiCIENZO, Rosina (Lo Stracco) (Monaco) Age 93 of Watertown, May 6, 2019. Beloved wife to the late Davino Monaco & Felice DiCienzo. Loving mother of Frank Monaco & his wife Marie, Louis Monaco & his deceased wife Bette and Maria Mazzola & her husband Emilio and the late Tony Monaco. Cherished grandmother to 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will Celebrate Rosina's life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Friday from 4-7 PM and again on Saturday at 8 AM followed by a 9 AM Funeral Mass in St. Jude's Parish, 147 Main St., Waltham. Interment will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019