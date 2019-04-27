|
|
BRUNELL, Roslyn (Ligums) Of Canton, formerly of Newton Centre and Boynton Beach, passed away peacefully at age 94. She was part of a great love story with her late husband Sidney Brunell for 71 years. Loving mother of Nancy Mitchell & her husband James, Richard Brunell & his wife Anita Lichtblau, and the late Geoffrey Brunell. Adored grandmother of Jenna Goldman & her husband Michael, Emily Mitchell & her husband Benjamin Offenberg, Noah Brunell and Jacob Brunell. Cherished great-grandmother of Sy Robert Goldman. Sister of the late Melvin Ligums, Norma Rowe and Earl Ligums. Devoted aunt of 6 nieces & nephews. Roz lived her life with beauty and grace. Services will be Sunday, April 28 at 1:00 pm at Temple Reyim, 1860 Washington St., West Newton. Following burial in West Roxbury, shiva will be observed at the home of Nancy & James Mitchell until 8 pm and on Monday at the home of Richard Brunell & Anita Lichtblau from 7-9 pm. Remembrances may be made to Orchard Cove Scholarship Fund, 1 Del Pond Drive, Canton, MA 02021 and Martin Solomon Scholars at Brigham and Women's Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02116.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019