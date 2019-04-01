Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
ROSS HENDERSON

ROSS HENDERSON Obituary
HENDERSON, Ross Of North Reading, formerly of Ohio, March 30, 2019, age 84. Beloved husband of 62 years to Marilyn S. (Smith) Henderson; loving father of Ross G. Henderson and his wife Kris of Auburn and Patricia Fillio and her husband Tom Karpowski of Newton, NH; brother of Reid Henderson and his wife Linda of Nelson, British Columbia, Ruth Bolton and her husband Roland of Vernon, British Columbia and the late Rena Babiy; grandfather of David Fillio, Michael and Sarah Henderson and the late Allison Fillio; great-grandfather of Roselyn Fillio. Visitation at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING on Thursday, April 4 from 4 to 7 PM. Electrical Engineer for 38 years and was awarded several patents. In lieu of flowers, if one wishes to make a contribution to the following: Pomeroy Ridge Cemetery, c/o 478 Route 750 Valley Rd., NB E3L4V1 Canada, Perkins School for the Blind Talking Book Library, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472, or to the . Croswell Funeral Home www.croswellfuneralhome.com North Reading (978) 664-3031

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 2, 2019
