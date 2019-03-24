Boston Globe Obituaries
Folsom Funeral Service Inc Dedham Chapel
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
59 Court St
Dedham, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Brookdale Cemetery
Dedham, MA
View Map
ROVENA C. (NOURSE) CISTOLDI

ROVENA C. (NOURSE) CISTOLDI Obituary
CISTOLDI, Rovena C. (Nourse) Of Kingston, formerly of Hyde Park, March 23. Beloved wife of the late Francis Cistoldi, and dear aunt of William Nourse of Marshfield, David Nourse of Pembroke, Carolyn Bosso of Georgetown, ME, and Janet Clark of Wells, ME. Sister of the late George Ross Nourse. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Weds., at 1 pm, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 59 Court St., Dedham, followed by interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations to Beacon Hospice, 32 Resnick Road, Plymouth, MA 02360, would be appreciated. For guest book and obituary please visit website. Folsom Funeral Home

www.folsomfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2019
