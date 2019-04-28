BUTLER, Retired Lt. Roy B. A longtime Everett resident and Everett firefighter, passed away at Mass General Hospital on April 27th, 2019, at 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Lucille C. (Morel) Butler. Loving father of Retired Chief David Butler of the Everett Fire Department and his wife Mary of North Reading, Roy Butler and his wife Geraldine of Lovell, ME, Patricia St. Germain and her husband Robin of Medford, and Cheryl Bond of Everett. Cherished grandfather of Erin, Kelly, David, Sarah, Sean, Jacqueline, Danielle, John, and the late Ronald. He is also survived by 11 cherished great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Visitation at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, Thursday, May 2nd, from 10:00 am-12:30 pm, followed by a Funeral Service at the Chapel in Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, at 1:00 pm. Mr. Butler was a WWII US Navy veteran, and retired as a lieutenant from the Everett Fire Department after many years of service. In Roy's memory, donations may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For directions and online guestbook visit jfwardfuneralhome.com J.F. Ward Funeral Home 617 387-3367



