Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
For more information about
ROY BUTLER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ROY BUTLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RETIRED LT. ROY B. BUTLER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

RETIRED LT. ROY B. BUTLER Obituary
BUTLER, Retired Lt. Roy B. A longtime Everett resident and Everett firefighter, passed away at Mass General Hospital on April 27th, 2019, at 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Lucille C. (Morel) Butler. Loving father of Retired Chief David Butler of the Everett Fire Department and his wife Mary of North Reading, Roy Butler and his wife Geraldine of Lovell, ME, Patricia St. Germain and her husband Robin of Medford, and Cheryl Bond of Everett. Cherished grandfather of Erin, Kelly, David, Sarah, Sean, Jacqueline, Danielle, John, and the late Ronald. He is also survived by 11 cherished great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Visitation at the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, EVERETT, Thursday, May 2nd, from 10:00 am-12:30 pm, followed by a Funeral Service at the Chapel in Woodlawn Cemetery, 302 Elm St., Everett, at 1:00 pm. Mr. Butler was a WWII US Navy veteran, and retired as a lieutenant from the Everett Fire Department after many years of service. In Roy's memory, donations may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. For directions and online guestbook visit jfwardfuneralhome.com J.F. Ward Funeral Home 617 387-3367

View the online memorial for Retired Lt. Roy B. BUTLER
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. F. Ward Funeral Home
Download Now