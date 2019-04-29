Boston Globe Obituaries
ROY FINN

ROY FINN Obituary
FINN, Roy Roy Finn, of Reading, formerly of Medford on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elinor J. (Sandler) Finn. Devoted father of Marjorie Gordon & her husband Harvey of Stoneham and Steven Finn of Medford. Loving grandfather of Rebecca Gordon and Paula Chaput & her husband Chris and great-grandfather of Elinor and Cameron. Services at the Levine Chapel, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE, on Wednesday, May 1 at 11am. Interment at Temple Israel Cemetery, Wakefield. Memorial observance at the home of Marjorie and Harvey Gordon, following the interment until 8pm and on Thursday 2-8pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Department of Cardiology or the Bulfinch Society at MGH. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019
