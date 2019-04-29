|
FINN, Roy Roy Finn, of Reading, formerly of Medford on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Elinor J. (Sandler) Finn. Devoted father of Marjorie Gordon & her husband Harvey of Stoneham and Steven Finn of Medford. Loving grandfather of Rebecca Gordon and Paula Chaput & her husband Chris and great-grandfather of Elinor and Cameron. Services at the Levine Chapel, 470 Harvard Street, BROOKLINE, on Wednesday, May 1 at 11am. Interment at Temple Israel Cemetery, Wakefield. Memorial observance at the home of Marjorie and Harvey Gordon, following the interment until 8pm and on Thursday 2-8pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Department of Cardiology or the Bulfinch Society at MGH. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2019