CONNOR, Russell Beloved artist, museum educator, writer, TV host, died March 24, in New York City. Born June 15, 1929, in Cambridge, MA, raised in Arlington. Graduated Massachusetts College of Arts and Yale Graduate School (MFA with Josef Albers). Survived by life partner, Adele Stroh, children Danny and Amy, sister Diane Connor. Predeceased by brothers Roy and Bob. Buried in Arlington, MA. Celebration of his Life in NYC in May. For online condolences and complete obituary Please visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019