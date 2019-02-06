BOLES, Russell Sage Jr. M.D. Of Osterville, passed peacefully at his home, at the age of 96, on February 4, surrounded by four generations of loved ones. Devoted husband of Margaret Severinghaus Boles for 67 years, beloved father of Russell Laird Boles, Elizabeth Boles Gutterson (Eric N. Gutterson), Margaret Boles Fitzgerald (Thomas P. Fitzgerald); predeceased by Douglas Luce Boles (Daralice D. Boles); nine grandchildren, their spouses, and five great-grandchildren. A graduate of Haverford School ?40; Princeton University ?44; founding member of the Nassoons, Princeton's first male a cappella small group; Columbia University-College of Physicians and Surgeons ?46; served in the US Navy for two years as Medical Officer on the USS Fargo, in the Mediterranean; internship at Philadelphia General Hospital; residency at University of Pennsylvania Medical Hospital; medical staff - Gastroenterology - Lahey Clinic, Boston, MA - associate of Dr. Sara Murray Jordan. He and his father, Russell Sage Boles, were the first father/son members of the American Gastroenterological Association. Fellow, American College of Physicians. Lecturer in Medicine - Harvard Medical School and Boston City Hospital. He was in private practice for 40 years, affiliated with New England Baptist Hospital (NEBH), Boston, MA. He was a trustee at NEBH, from 1962-1981. Notable patients included President John F. Kennedy, Joseph and Rose Kennedy, Tom and Jean Yawkey, Gene Tunney, Ted Williams, Archbishop Jacob Iakovos. In 2011, the Yawkey Foundation made a grant to NEBH, dedicating the Russell S. Boles, Jr. M.D. Suite of Operating Rooms. He had a private practice on Cape Cod from 1981 - 2008, and was a consultant in internal medicine to the New England Deaconess Hospital in Boston, and the Cottage Hospital on Nantucket. He retired from private practice in 2008. Dr. Boles lived a life of active Christian fellowship: serving on the Vestry at Trinity Church, Boston; as an Elder at Christ Chapel (Interdenominational), Cape Cod; and a member of Church of the Redeemer (Evangelical), Cape Cod. He was also a former trustee of Trinity Christian Academy and Latham Centers, Cape Cod. 2012 Dedication of the Russell S. Boles, Jr. M.D. Clinical Services Building at Latham Centers. In 2018 he was the recipient of the Roy T. Morgan Foundation Award for his outstanding contributions, and commitment to people with disabilities at Latham Centers. A man known for his bedside manner as a doctor, and for being a thoughtful listener, and mentor to those blessed to have known him. He was a man devoted to faith, family, and friends. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Russell S. Boles Jr.'s name to Church of the Redeemer (Centerville); Latham Centers (Brewster); Trinity Christian Academy (Barnstable). For online condolences please visit johnlawrencefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary