BOYLE, Ruth (French) Died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her five children on April 17, 2019, just days shy of her 94th birthday. A longtime resident of Hingham, she was predeceased by her husband T. Joseph "Joe" Boyle, Jr. Loving mother of Thomas Joseph III and his wife Paula Bickett of Phoenix, AZ, Cornelia Boyle and her husband Gary Anderson of New London, NH, Robert P. Boyle and his wife Alice (Byrne) Boyle of Hanover, MA, Michael Boyle and Patrick M. Boyle, both of Hingham, MA. She leaves her sisters Nancy Walsh of Brighton, MA, Beth Anne Seifert of Rochester, NY and Barbara Drapiewski of Haddonfield, NJ. She also leaves five cherished grandchildren: Patrick, Joanna, and Christina Boyle, all of Phoenix, Arizona, Katherine Boyle McGarry of Quincy, MA, and Robert J. Boyle of Cambridge, MA, as well as many nieces and nephews too numerous to count.



Ruth was a consummate homemaker and hostess. She loved to entertain her large extended family and many friends. She enjoyed a good laugh and a noisy house. She was passionate about her Boston sports teams, especially the Sox, the Celtics, and of course, her favorite, Tom Brady and the Pats. She especially loved a good chocolate ice cream cone. Before moving to Hingham fifty years ago with her husband and children, she raised her family in Plainfield, NJ where she still had many friends. She also maintained strong ties to her girlhood home in Forty Fort, PA. She was a member of the Women's Club at Resurrection Church, Hingham, MA.



She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and treasured friend. She will be dearly missed.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Tuesday from 5-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home beginning at 9:15am on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Resurrection Church, Hingham on Wednesday at 10am. Burial will be on Friday in St. Mary's Cemetery, Wilkes Barre, PA.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ruth's memory to Scituate Etrusco Associates, P.O. Box 265, Scituate, MA 02066.



