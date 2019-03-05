|
|
CASSIDY, Ruth E. (Burns) Of Belmont, March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles J. Cassidy. Loving mother of Laura Rabenold and her husband Gregory of Portsmouth, RI and Lisa Cassidy of Belmont. Grandmother of Stephen and Thomas Rabenold. Sister of Mary O'Neil of Woburn and the late Francis A. Jr. and Robert P. Burns. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 36 Trapelo Road Belmont on Saturday March 9 at 8:00 AM. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 128 Common Street, Belmont, at 9:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Friday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM. Interment St Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA. 02452 or the Trustees of the Belmont Public Library 336 Concord Avenue, Box 125, Belmont, MA 02478. Online guestbook at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 8, 2019