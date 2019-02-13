|
BURKE, Ruth M. (Lannon) Of Cambridge, February 11. Beloved wife of the late William Burke, Jr. and Albert Frazier. Devoted mother of John Frazier and his wife Peggy, and the late Joseph Frazier. Loving grandmother of Joey, Jenny, Keri, Christy, John and great-grandmother of 5. She was predeceased by 2 sisters and 4 brothers. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Donovan-Aufiero Funeral Home, 140 Otis Street, CAMBRIDGE, Saturday from 10-11 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 11 AM. Interment, Cambridge Cemetery. For guest book visit donovanaufierofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019