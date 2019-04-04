CALDICOTT, Ruth M. (Bibbey) Of Norwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on April 1, 2019. Beloved and devoted wife of 51 years to Roger Caldicott of Norwood. Loving mother of Debra A. Caldicott of Weymouth. Born in Boston and raised in Dorchester, Ruth was the daughter of the late George J. and Mary (Bowen) Bibbey. She was educated in St. Gregory Grammar School and Notre Dame Academy, graduated from Boston State with a teaching degree and then earned her Master's in Education at Boston College. In the 60s, Ruth taught for the City of Boston in the Boston Public School System, where she educated elementary students in the Ahearn, Condon, Tynan and Perry Elementary Schools. Ruth was a devout catholic and parishioner in St. Catherine of Siena Church who volunteered her time both in the parish and school activities. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, and getting together regularly with her friends. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 8, at 10am from the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street (Rt. 1A), NORWOOD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am, in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Interment will follow the Mass in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours will be held on Sunday, April 7, from 2-6pm. Memorial contributions in memory of Ruth M. Caldicott may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood, MA 02062. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood 781-762-0174 www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com



