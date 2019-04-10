DONOVAN, Ruth M. (Weber) Died April 9, 2019 at her daughter's home in Mattapoisett. She was born on August 4, 1929 to Ernest and Anastasia Weber in Roslindale, MA. The fourth of seven children she spent her summers in Marion, MA, sailing and swimming in Buzzards Bay. Ruth graduated from Roslindale High School and went to work for the George A Fuller Company, where she met her future husband, Joseph Donovan. They married on June 4, 1949 and set up their home initially in Walpole and then in Watertown. Ruth leaves her three children, Kevin J. and his wife Dominique, Essex, MA, David L., and his wife Patricia, Hull, MA and Kathleen M. and her significant other, Joel Rosperich, Mattapoisett, MA. Ruth worked for over 60 years, starting at the George A Fuller Company, George BH Macomber Company, Barkan Construction and Barkan Management. At the age of 70, she was recruited to be a property manager at the Community at Pond Meadow in Wrentham, where she remained for the next ten years. She was predeceased by five of her siblings, Joseph, Ernest, Robert, Carl, and her beloved sister Helen who passed away 10 weeks ago. Thank you aunt Helen for calling Ruth home and for always taking care of your sister. Ruth will be lovingly remembered and missed by her children, her grandchildren, who she adored, and her great-grandchildren. Ruth also leaves her brother David Weber from Palm Bay, Florida, many nieces and nephews and extended family and friends with whom she shared good times and fond memories.



Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 15th at 11 AM in St. Rita's Church in Marion. Her family will receive guests on Monday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 AM at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, MATTAPOISETT. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The or a . For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com