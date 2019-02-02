Home
Services
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:30 PM
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for S. BARRETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

S. ALFRED BARRETT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

S. ALFRED BARRETT Obituary
BARRETT, S. Alfred Of Norfolk, MA, died Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Adele Marie (Olsen). Loving father of Carol B. Stalzer and her husband Rudy of Wellesley, Joyce E. Barrett and husband Phillip Fournier of Bolton and Robert P. Barrett and his wife Stephanie of Centerville, VA. Grandfather of Katherine and Steven Stalzer; Eric Fournier and spouse Jordy; Megan Fournier; and Madison and Christopher Barrett. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 7th at 3:30PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY. An Hour of Visitation will be held immediately prior to the service from 2:30-3:30PM. Mr. Barrett was a proud veteran of the US Army Air Force, having served as an aerial gunner during WWII in Europe as part of the 8th and later the 12th Air Force. He ended the war in a POW camp after his plane was shot down over Italy. He was often asked to speak about his WWII experiences. For his service he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Air Medal with 5 Bronze Stars. Mr. Barrett will be interred in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne with Military Honors, Friday, February 8 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Norfolk Public Library, 139 Main St. Norfolk, MA 02056. Henry J. Burke & Sons

BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now