BARRETT, S. Alfred Of Norfolk, MA, died Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Adele Marie (Olsen). Loving father of Carol B. Stalzer and her husband Rudy of Wellesley, Joyce E. Barrett and husband Phillip Fournier of Bolton and Robert P. Barrett and his wife Stephanie of Centerville, VA. Grandfather of Katherine and Steven Stalzer; Eric Fournier and spouse Jordy; Megan Fournier; and Madison and Christopher Barrett. A Funeral Service will be held Thursday, February 7th at 3:30PM in the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St., WELLESLEY. An Hour of Visitation will be held immediately prior to the service from 2:30-3:30PM. Mr. Barrett was a proud veteran of the US Army Air Force, having served as an aerial gunner during WWII in Europe as part of the 8th and later the 12th Air Force. He ended the war in a POW camp after his plane was shot down over Italy. He was often asked to speak about his WWII experiences. For his service he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Air Medal with 5 Bronze Stars. Mr. Barrett will be interred in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne with Military Honors, Friday, February 8 at 1PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Norfolk Public Library, 139 Main St. Norfolk, MA 02056. Henry J. Burke & Sons



BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary