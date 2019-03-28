Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for SALVATORE COPPOLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALVATORE COPPOLA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SALVATORE COPPOLA Obituary
COPPOLA, Salvatore Of Roslindale on March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosa (Giordano Coppola. Devoted mother of Joseph Coppola and his wife Gina of Medford, and John Coppola and his wife Elaine M of Raynham. Loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Highway, ROSLINDALE, on Tuesday, April 2, from 5-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning, April 3, at 11:00am, in Saint John Chrysostom, 4750 Washington Street, West Roxbury. Entombment will be in St Michael Cemetery Roslindale. Joseph Russo Funeral Home

www.Russofuneralhome.com

617-325-7300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now