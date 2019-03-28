|
|
COPPOLA, Salvatore Of Roslindale on March 27, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosa (Giordano Coppola. Devoted mother of Joseph Coppola and his wife Gina of Medford, and John Coppola and his wife Elaine M of Raynham. Loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Joseph Russo Funeral Home, 814 American Legion Highway, ROSLINDALE, on Tuesday, April 2, from 5-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday morning, April 3, at 11:00am, in Saint John Chrysostom, 4750 Washington Street, West Roxbury. Entombment will be in St Michael Cemetery Roslindale. Joseph Russo Funeral Home
www.Russofuneralhome.com
617-325-7300
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019