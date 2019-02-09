Boston Globe Obituaries
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
INDORATO, Salvatore "Chippy" Age 59, of Taunton, formerly of Brockton, died unexpectedly February 6, 2019 at Morton Hospital. Born in Winthrop and raised in Revere, he was the son of Joseph D. and the late Rose (Cerundolo) Indorato. Chippy loved vacations, swimming, music, social events and concerts. His entire life, he was fascinated by calendars and numbers.

Chippy is also survived by his father's wife Angela, his favorite caretaker Sterling and many cousins. He was the brother of the late Robin Indorato.

Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte 123), BROCKTON, Tuesday, February 12, 9:30-10:30am. A Funeral Mass will be held in Christ the King Church at 11:00am, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. For condolences and directions visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
