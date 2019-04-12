BUCCHERI, Salvatore J. "Papa" Of Methuen, formerly of Everett, April 10, 2019, age 91. Beloved husband of Rita L. (Accettullo) Buccheri. Devoted father of Anna Marie Briggs and her husband Bill and Karen Eaves and her husband Ralph. Cherished grandfather of Michael Briggs, Sarah and Madeline Eaves. Loving brother of Richard Buccheri and his wife Carol, John Buccheri and his wife Cheryl, the late Anthony Buccheri and his late wife Bunny, the late George Buccheri and his wife Eileen, and the late Robert Buccheri. Loving son of the late Joseph and Mary (Miraglia) Buccheri. Also, the uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), STONEHAM, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass celebrating Salvatore's Eternal Life at Saint Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Salvatore's family in the funeral home on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Please consider making a donation in Salvatore's memory to help support programs for children and individuals with special needs at Camp Care INC, 106 Route 66 East, Columbia, CT 06237 or to a Dementia or Alzheimer's Organization of your choice. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, barilefuneral.com and for further information, facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home



