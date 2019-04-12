Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Resources
More Obituaries for SALVATORE BUCCHERI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SALVATORE J. BUCCHERI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

SALVATORE J. BUCCHERI Obituary
BUCCHERI, Salvatore J. "Papa" Of Methuen, formerly of Everett, April 10, 2019, age 91. Beloved husband of Rita L. (Accettullo) Buccheri. Devoted father of Anna Marie Briggs and her husband Bill and Karen Eaves and her husband Ralph. Cherished grandfather of Michael Briggs, Sarah and Madeline Eaves. Loving brother of Richard Buccheri and his wife Carol, John Buccheri and his wife Cheryl, the late Anthony Buccheri and his late wife Bunny, the late George Buccheri and his wife Eileen, and the late Robert Buccheri. Loving son of the late Joseph and Mary (Miraglia) Buccheri. Also, the uncle to many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), STONEHAM, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass celebrating Salvatore's Eternal Life at Saint Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Salvatore's family in the funeral home on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4 to 8pm. Parking attendants and elevator are available. Interment will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Please consider making a donation in Salvatore's memory to help support programs for children and individuals with special needs at Camp Care INC, 106 Route 66 East, Columbia, CT 06237 or to a Dementia or Alzheimer's Organization of your choice. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, barilefuneral.com and for further information, facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories

781.438.2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barile Funeral Home
Download Now