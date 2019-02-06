Home
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bridget's Church
1 Percival St.
Maynard, MA
SALAMONE, Salvatore P. 88, of Peabody, formerly of Maynard, MA, Feb. 4, 2019, in Beverly. Beloved husband of the late Anne F. (Nobile) Salamone. Survived by a daughter, Rosanne Lambert & husband Walt of Milford, NH; son Anthony Salamone & partner Shawn Tumpney of Santa Rosa, CA; grandchildren Lauren Lambert of Milford, NH, & Brian Lambert & wife Nicole of Islip, NY; a sister Madeline "Cookie" Cyr of Stow; his dear companion Frieda Palazzo of Revere. Brother of the late Anthony Salamone, Sophie Arena, Peter Salamone, Marion Marrella & Theresa Salamone. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-law Mary Mambro of Methuen, & extended family. Visiting Fri., Feb. 8th, from 3-7pm, at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Ave (Rte 111), ACTON. Funeral Mass Sat., Feb. 9th, at 10am, in St. Bridget's Church, 1 Percival St., Maynard, with burial in Glenwood Cemetery, Great Rd (Rte 117), Maynard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, online at , or to the , Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, online at kidney.org 567th US Army Band, Korean War Vet. Memorial page actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
