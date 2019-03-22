BOYARSKY, Samuel G. Age 91, of Fairfield, CT, on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Born in Wallingford, CT, to Sarah and Jacob Boyarsky, he was the youngest of three children. Sam graduated from Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, CT, and Syracuse University. He also attended Law School at the University of Connecticut for 1 year. Sam served in the U. S. Army between World War II and the Korean Conflict. He had a lifelong career in Commercial Real Estate. Sam is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Swyer Boyarsky, and his children, David Boyarsky of Natick, MA, Janis Schiff (Philip) of Washington, D.C. and grandson Justin Schiff. Funeral Services on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 1 pm at Congregation B'nai Israel, 2710 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT, 06604 with interment following at B'nai Israel Cemetery on Kings Hwy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , or to the B'nai Brith Hillel Foundation. Shiva will be observed at the family home, 200 Autumn Ridge Road, Fairfield, CT, Sunday following interment, Monday, March 25th, through Wednesday, March 27th, from 2-4 pm and 6-9 pm. (Minyan at 7 pm). Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary