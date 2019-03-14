DYMSZA, Sandra A. Of Concord, March 13, 2019. Loving wife of the late Chester W. Dymsza, Jr., who died in 2016. Dedicated mother of Kimberly Spock and her husband Thomas of Wilbraham, Laurie Cullinane and her husband Stephen of Lunenburg, and Paula Junker and her husband Jeffrey of Berlin. Proud grandmother of Nate, Melissa, Christopher, Kaitlyne, Megan, Brittany, Julia, and James, and great-grandmother of McKenzie. Dear sister of Richard, Wayne, and Ronald. Also survived by best friend and "sister" Jean Hellig. Visiting Hours, Monday, March 18th, from 4 to 7 pm, in the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, and again on Tuesday, March 19th, at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am, in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Concord. Contributions in her memory may be made to Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue, 110 Chapin Road, Hudson, MA 01749 www.ygrr.org or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary